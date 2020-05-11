DeWine names Ohio's new health director, other leadership positions

Stephanie McCloud will take over as health director after serving as the administrator and CEO of the Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced leadership changes for the Ohio Department of Health on Thursday.

"She has the experience necessary to lead ODH as it carries out its important health functions while also battling the pandemic," DeWine said

Lance Himes had been serving as the state's interim health director since Dr. Amy Acton stepped down from the position in June.

DeWine announced Dr. Joan Duwve was his nominee to replace Dr. Acton on Sept. 10.

On the same day, Dr. Duwve withdrew her name from consideration.

DeWine cited personal reasons for the decision.

In a statement provided to South Carolina newspaper The State, Dr. Duwve said she turned down the opportunity over the treatment and harassment of previous director Dr. Amy Acton and her family.

DeWine also announced a new top physician.

He said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff accepted the position as Chief Medical Officer at the Ohio Department of Health.

Vanderhoff had served for more than a decade as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at Ohio Health.

Himes will now serve as the senior deputy at ODH.

DeWine said Kathleen Madden will be the new Chief of Staff at the Ohio Department of Health. She had been assistant director at the Ohio Office of Budget and Management.

Ohio National Guard Major General John Harris will continue to lead cross-agency coordination and Ohio Department of Aging Director Ursel McElroy will focus on limiting the spread in nursing homes.