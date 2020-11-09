DeWine says if mask mandate was removed, virus would 'flare up just like that'

He said there is as much spread out there of COVID-19 today as there has been and it would not be wise to let up during this time.

Gov. Mike DeWine reminded Ohioans on Thursday that we are in a fight against the coronavirus and while the virus is down, we can’t let it off the floor.

“It’s still killing people, tragically, killing people every day. People are getting sick every day, but we’ve been able to at least keep it smoldering and not flaring up,” he said.

The governor was asked about the criticism he is facing from some members of the legislature who want to know when he’ll remove the remaining restrictions he has implemented.

DeWine said he is constantly asked those questions, specifically about the mask mandate. He said if the state took off that tomorrow, the virus will flare up just like that.

“That would be a horrible disservice to the people of the state because if we started making these changes people would say, 'Well, DeWine must know something. DeWine must know this is not as bad as it was,’” he said.

He added there is as much spread out there of COVID-19 today as there has been and it would not be wise to let up during this time.

“I look at the sacrifices that Ohioans are making, the wearing of the masks, keeping the distance, being careful with parties, all of these things as a price that we pay as Ohioans for freedom,” DeWine said.

Ohioans have been under a mask mandate since July. The governor says until his health experts tell him to remove it, the mandate will stand.