DeWine lays out plan for next phase of COVID-19 vaccinations

Older Ohioans, school employees and those with certain medical conditions will be eligible.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine detailed who will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine over the next few weeks as part of the state's plan in Phase 1B.

Starting on Jan. 19, vaccinations will be available to Ohioans who are 80 years of age and older.

DeWine said that population includes up to 420,000 people outside of long-term care.

DeWine said he expects Ohio to receive 100,000 doses that first week.

"Those receiving vaccines will receive them from physicians, local health departments, hospitals, federally-qualified health centers, in-home health service providers, as well as some retail pharmacies," DeWine said.

The Ohio Department of Health already has 1,700 providers to distribute vaccines.

DeWine is asking county Emergency Management Agencies to hold press conferences to announce where vaccinations will be available and how people can get them.

"Some providers may require appointments, some may hold drive-up clinics, or take walk-ins, but we expect every provider to clearly state how they will administer vaccinations to eligible individuals," DeWine said.

On Jan. 14, the state will post information about who is distributing vaccines.

On Jan. 25, Ohioans who are 75 years old and older will be eligible to receive the vaccine and those at least 70 years old will be able to get the vaccine the next week.

DeWine also said that those with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical disorders will be able to receive the vaccine starting Jan. 25. DeWine said more information about the rollout for this group will be released later.

Those who are at least 65 years old can get the vaccine starting Feb. 8.

"When a new age range opens, that doesn’t mean that vaccinations should be complete for the previous age range. Again, it will take a number of weeks to distribute all of the vaccine given the limited doses available," DeWine said.