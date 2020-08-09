DeWine: Inconsistencies of saliva test results appear to be lab problem

Governor Mike DeWine halted the use of saliva tests in assisted living facilities last week.

Governor Mike DeWine said inconsistencies in test results using widespread saliva tests in nursing homes across Ohio to detect coronavirus may be the result of lab result errors, not the test itself.

The governor made the remarks during his Tuesday press briefing.

He said findings are not final, but that’s what his staff is telling him as a possible cause.

Ohio started conducting baseline saliva testing last week at assisted living facilities.

DeWine said the testing will give the centers a better idea of potential spread of coronavirus and how to fight it.

DeWine touted the tests as a way to provide accurate and quick results.