COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed a bill which would give immunity to individuals, schools, and businesses from lawsuits arising due to COVID-19.

House Bill 606 was sponsored by Rep. Diane Grendell (R-Geauga/Portage counties). It ensures civil immunity to individuals, schools, health care providers, businesses, and other entities from lawsuits arising from exposure, transmission, or contraction of COVID-19, or any mutation of the virus, as long as they were not showing reckless, intentional, or willful misconduct.

“This bill is so critical for our frontline workers so that moving forward they will not have to worry about lawsuits while helping Ohioans amid the pandemic,” said Grendell. “This is much-needed relief for our healthcare workers, businesses, and even our schools as the academic year recently just begun.”

The new law also shields health care providers from liability in tort actions regarding the care and services they provide during the pandemic, unless they were acting recklessly or displaying intentional misconduct.

The immunity is set to last from March 9, 2020, the date of the emergency declaration, through September 30, 2021.

The legislation will become law after 90 days.