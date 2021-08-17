DeWine, Dr. Vanderhoff to provide update on COVID-19 Tuesday afternoon

The press conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff will be holding a press conference to discuss COVID-19 on Tuesday afternoon.

DeWine last addressed the state on Aug. 6 where he urged Ohioans to get the vaccine as cases were on the rise again.

"We have two Ohios: We have people who are vaccinated who are very, very safe today. We have people who are not vaccinated who are not safe," said DeWine.

Health officials have said the delta variant is likely to blame for the recent case spikes.

As of Tuesday, the 21-day reported average was at 1,854 cases with the state seeing 3,393 cases on Aug. 11.