DeWine chooses curfew over shutting down businesses after hearing workers stories

The governor explained his administration felt they needed to come up with a better plan and went with a curfew instead of closing down certain businesses.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Gov. DeWine on Wednesday explained why he changed his mind and decided not to close bars, restaurants and fitness centers as he threatened to do last week if the number of positive COVID-19 cases didn’t go down.

Speaking to reporters outside Lane Aviation, the governor explained his administration felt they needed to come up with a better plan and the closings were scrapped in favor of the curfew.

“I heard from a lot of people who work in restaurants. Everybody has got a story. The curfew had a more holistic approach. It kept the idea of shared sacrifice and also would have more impact,” DeWine said.

When asked what it would take to lift the 21-day curfew, the governor said it would not be made using a single number.

“It's not just one thing. How are we doing at our hospitals? What are the trend lines? We are looking at everything. I'm not going to peg one number there. There may be other things we have to do. We are going to constantly reevaluate it. Every day I ask myself what can we do to save lives, keep people safe keep people working, keep kids in school?” DeWine said.

Meanwhile, the governor’s own party is growing frustrated by his policies.

On Wednesday, lawmakers in the House passed the Business Fairness Act by a vote of 75-11.

It would prevent the governor and his health director from shutting down businesses during a pandemic.

State Representative Jon Cross of Kenton and State Representative Shane Wilkin of Hillsboro, both Republicans, are the co-sponsors.

The governor said he would veto the bill if it lands on his desk.

“This is a direct attack on public health. It's a direct attack on the safety of the people of the state of Ohio. For members of the state legislature to pick this time to say 'oh no, we can't do certain things, we can't protect the people of the state of Ohio' is just horribly misguided,” DeWine said.

Another bill targeting health orders will get consideration next week.

House Bill 618 would require that health orders issued by the governor and the state health department be approved by lawmakers in order to take effect.