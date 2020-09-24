'The real enemy is the virus': DeWine asks Ohioans to stick together in fight against COVID-19

Gov. Mike DeWine continued his efforts to unite Ohioans during the COVID-19 pandemic saying while some will disagree and fight, the real enemy is the virus.

10TV’S Kevin Landers asked the governor if he had seen the video from Logan where a woman was involved in an altercation with an officer at a middle school football game.

DeWine said he was sent the video Wednesday night and he spoke with the superintendent Thursday morning.

The governor said the superintendent explained the district had signs in place and were transparent of the guidelines they were following based on the OHSAA and health department.

DeWine said people are going through a difficult time and a lot of things are going on including an upcoming presidential election, protests over no charges filed in the death of Breonna Taylor and issues with wearing masks.

“I just think that whatever we can do to look at this as it really is us against the virus. On the other issues, we may have disagreements, but we still have a lot more in common as Ohioans than we don't have in common,” he said.

He added that tolerance and love and people trying to work together is important.

“I think it is also important as we approach these things that whether we agree with the police officer or not, try to respond to that police officer. There is a time and a place to do other things and to make your point known and you have ample opportunity to do that,” he said.

DeWine discussed how the state developed plans to keep kids safe in school and allowed them to play sports with some decisions being left up to the districts and ultimately the parents.

While he said the video was unfortunate and unpleasant, people need to know what led to that moment.

“People who are judging this school, people who are judging that officer, people who are judging the school official in the video, they were trying to follow guidelines of OHSAA, health department with the sole purpose of wanting their kids to play and that's what they did. Before you just look at the video, look at what led up to that video, I think that you'll get a full picture of what happened.”

Before closing his briefing, DeWine wanted to remind Ohioans they’re on the same team.

“Each other is not the enemy, the enemy is the virus. We can disagree sometimes about how to fight it and we can have disagreements and conflicts sometimes, please don't forget we're on the same team,” he said. “Let's trying to pull together as often as we can. Let's try to keep our kids in school. Let's try to our kids playing sports or in theater or whatever we want them to be doing and they have a passion to do.”

DeWine said the state is doing pretty well with the pandemic but reminds everyone, we got a ways to go.