DeWine: Sporting, entertainment events may reopen with 25% indoor, 30% outdoor capacity

Additionally, DeWine said these events will need to follow established precautions such as mask wearing and social distancing.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that sporting and entertainment events will be able to reopen with set capacity limits.

Indoor events will be able to operate with 25% maximum capacity for the venue, while outdoor events will be set at 30%.

Additionally, DeWine said these events will need to follow established precautions.

Those precautions include mandatory mask wearing for employees and patrons, pathways that allow for social distancing and seating in pods of no more than six people separated by at least six feet.

DeWine said general admission events will be allowed as long as masks are worn and six-foot distancing can be marked and maintained.