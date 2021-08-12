Delaware County advising all residents to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccine status

The health agency says while this is not a mandate, they are asking everyone to comply with facilities and businesses that are requiring people to wear masks inside.

Delaware County is advising everyone in the county to wear masks indoors in public and crowded areas, regardless of vaccination status.

The Delaware Public Health District made the announcement on Wednesday, citing more than 108 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the last seven days and more than 29% of COVID-19 ICU beds being in use.

The health agency says while this is not a mandate, they are asking everyone to comply with facilities and businesses that are requiring people to wear masks inside their establishments.

Delaware County's advisory comes a week after Franklin County made the same decision.

The advisory lines up with the current guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which recommends people wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status where there is substantial or high spread.

The announcement comes as the state is seeing a surge in cases, with more than 3,000 cases being reported in each of the last two days.