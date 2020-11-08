Deaf and hard-of-hearing remind businesses to be accommodating during mask-wearing pandemic

Navigating the pandemic has been the product of following an unfamiliar map.

It’s been difficult staying apart and wearing masks while following guidelines and state-mandated orders.

Here’s another layer you might not have thought about.

“I’m deaf,” Bobby Ringle said. “I call myself deaf.”

Ringle is deaf. He says he’s one of the few, though, who wears hearing aids, is able to read lips and he can talk.

“Many of my friends can’t talk,” he said. “They can’t hear. They can’t read lips.”

In Franklin County, Ringle says there are more than 45,000 people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing. Across the state he says that number is upwards of one million. For them, the pandemic has proven particularly difficult.

“People refuse to take [the mask] off to communicate,” he said.

He says when someone who is deaf or hard-of-hearing goes into a business there’s a 50/50 chance even with extra measures like plexiglass dividers that the employee will not accommodate a request to lower their mask so that people like Ringle, who can read lips, can understand what’s being said.

“It’s a struggle because I come in your store, I come in the business, I want your business in this store, but if you’re not helping communicating, I leave,” he said.

According to the state of Ohio, as part of mandating masks, it is OK for people to lower their masks in order to communicate with those who have hearing issues.

“The governor made that order,” Ringle said. “He said if people are hearing impaired, he used the term hearing impaired – we don’t use the term hearing impaired – we are deaf or hard-of-hearing. [DeWine said] if you’re communicating with them you can take the mask off if you need to communicate. Well, many people are not following that.”

As a result, Ringle says many people who are deaf or hard-of-hearing are struggling right now with things like going to the grocery store, the gas station, a retail store or the pharmacy.

Ringle says his own doctor started wearing a face shield, not a mask, to make talking easier.

“The last time I went in he had a face shield,” Ringle said. “[He] walked in the room [and said] ‘Can you read my lips’. We laughed. I was like ‘Yes!'”

To use Ringle’s own words: Communication is key. And he says the only way to better communication is with education.

“That’s all I want,” he said. “Make sure people are aware of what’s going on and maybe that will make that slight difference…make a difference in everybody’s life.”

Helping to navigate uncertain times while remembering not everyone is walking the same road.