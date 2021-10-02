‘Very frustrated’: Daycare providers say they need to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine

Daycare providers say they are frustrated and disappointed they are not included in the current vaccine rollout.

Daycare providers across central Ohio say they need to have access to COVID-19 vaccines along with teachers.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, “there is no timetable available to vaccinate those individuals at this time.”

“We need help taking care of the children and healthy and to stay safe also,” said Barb Muncie, the owner and director of Learning Tree in Reynoldsburg, which provides care for children of 30 families.

Just one week ago teachers were getting vaccinated at the nearby Kroger.

“We should have been included in getting shots like the teachers who just went back to school, most of them. They’ve been remote this entire time while we’ve been dealing with the children day in and day out,” Muncie said.

“It’s hard to believe that we’ve been passed up when we’re the ones doing the majority of the schooling for the school-agers during hybrid and especially during e-learning,” said Kristen Moseley, the director of City Kids in Hilliard.

Moseley said the owner’s letters to the governor inquiring about why they haven’t had access to COVID-19 vaccines have gone unanswered. She explained there are further consequences of not having that access.

“I am having difficulty finding staff since we re-opened,” said Moseley. “Because a lot of people are afraid to come work in childcare without a vaccine.”

City Kids in Hilliard closed in March and reopened June 1, as was the case for daycare centers across the state. June 1 was when the state allowed them to re-open, deeming them essential so people could get back to work.

“Without our childhood programs that are in Ohio, the parents wouldn’t be able to go back to work,” said Nikki Henry, Children’s Programing Director JCC of Greater Columbus. “They wouldn’t be able to be successful. And every time we quarantine a classroom, every time we have to shut down schools because it is happening at pre-schools, these families have to go back to their employers and try to figure out ‘how can I stay home and work?’”

JCC of Greater Columbus serves more than 320 children Monday thru Friday with more than 120 staff members across three locations, making it one of the largest preschools in Ohio.

Ronnie Conn, Chief Operating Officer of JCC of Greater Columbus aid early childhood educators are frontline workers.

“They provide support to parents who work on the frontlines themselves whether they’re doctors or grocery store workers,” he said. “They play an integral role in making sure our economy is up and running.”

When one or two groups of kids are quarantined due to exposure, for smaller centers, that could have devastating consequences.

Barb Muncie said they are concerned about that because it could mean they have to shut down, entirely.