Crew sets up sections for fully vaccinated fans at Toronto FC match

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew will have sections set up for fans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at its match with Toronto FC on May 29.

The team said tickets for the match, its second-to-last match at Historic Crew Stadium, will go on sale Friday at noon on Ticketmaster.com.

The sections, 109-112 on the lower sideline and 209-210 on the upper sideline, will be sold at 100% capacity, the team said.

Fans who want to sit in the fully vaccinated sections have to have had the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by May 15.

The team said fans must show a valid vaccination card or a photo of the card, and a photo ID before entering the sections.

Fans must still wear masks throughout the stadium while not eating or drinking

COVID-19 vaccinations will once again be offered free of charge during the game. The station will be set up in front of the Black 7 Gold gates from 2 p.m. until the end of the game. Getting the vaccine at the stadium does not permit fans to enter the fully vaccinated sections.