Crew SC confident COVID-19 under control within team; playoff game still scheduled

Multiple players have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Crew SC is scheduled to play Nashville SC Sunday night at MAPFRE Stadium but the Crew will be down several players.

At least six Crew players tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week, the club confirmed.

The team is not identifying which players tested positive but among the players who are 'medically uncleared' to play on Sunday are goalkeeper Eloy Room and right-winger Derrick Etienne Jr.

In a video call with reporters, head coach Caleb Porter said he is confident COVID-19 is under control within the team because he trusts the doctors and medical experts.

Porter said the team has been resilient all season and is looking forward to the game on Sunday.

"They feel safe. They feel confident based on the experts' advice and the league advice that it is contained," Porter said.

When asked how the players who tested positive for COVID-19 are doing, Porter said, "They are feeling good. They're all asymptomatic."

All Major League Soccer players undergo tests every other day, including the day before a match.

A positive case is confirmed when a player has two consecutive test results, the team said.

The team said two players initially tested positive on Nov. 22 and self-isolated.

On Nov. 24, two more players tested positive for the virus and also self-isolated.

On Nov. 27, a team spokesperson confirmed two more players tested positive.

There were no new positive tests Friday night.

A team spokesperson said a final round of COVID-19 testing was conducted Saturday morning and one person within the team tested positive.