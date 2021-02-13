COVID-19 adds challenges to central Ohio homeless shelters

The cold temperatures causes more issues than normal for homeless shelters.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We are in the middle of a cold snap in Central Ohio; and for those without a home, it makes for some incredibly difficult nights. But for homeless shelters, they're also having to keep in mind COVID guidelines.

On any given night in Columbus, there are one thousand people sleeping in homeless shelters.

“Homeless shelters are by design crowded,” said Sara Loken, Community Shelter Board, which handles homeless shelters for both the City of Columbus and Franklin County.

“When it came time to social distance, we had to spread everyone out and make sure that all beds were 6 feet apart,” she said.

So their usual rooms wouldn’t work; Loken says they've needed to open an extra space.

“In that space, that additional space, we’re also able to open additional beds for the winter. So we have about 300 more beds open right now than we normally would,” she said.

The methods to stop the spread of COVID-19 used by the Community Shelter Board have been effective. The infection rate in people experiencing homelessness is 2% in Columbus and Franklin County. The infection rate across the state is over 9%.

The United Methodist Church For All People decided to open its doors to the homeless.

“We usually use the standard of 20 degrees if they're going to be below 20 degrees we're going to try to get volunteers together for the night,” said Mike Premo, Community Development For All People.

The church decided on its own to invite more people inside, but COVID has presented some challenges. Premo says they can only fit about 17 people because of social distancing, usually, they can accept more.

“We started with three people the first night and each night it's grown as word has spread,” said Premo.