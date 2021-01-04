COVID variants in Ohio driving case increase

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said Thursday the variants are more contagious and there are three types that are being found most often in Ohio right now.

The state said Thursday cases per 100,000 are now up to 167, which is 21 cases higher than last week.

We also saw more than 2,400 new cases for the third time in less than a week, and our positivity rate is now at four percent for the first time in more than a month.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio's Chief Medical Officer, warns the new variants of COVID-19 are being detected more and more every day and they are more contagious.

At Thursday’s media briefing he pointed to cases rising sharply in places like New Jersey, and our neighbors to the north, Michigan.

He said that appears to be driven substantially by variants and he said along the Michigan border is where we are seeing almost half of the variant detections.

There are three types in particular that account for 80% here in Ohio: one that was detected first in the U.K. and two that were first discovered in California.

"Just to give you an idea of how quickly variants are spreading, our variant counts have jumped from 92 on March 12 to 173 March 19 and of course [Thursday], 620,” he said.