Ohio Department of Health provides an update on COVID-19

The press conference comes days after health officials have reported the first known cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in Ohio.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are holding a press conference Thursday to discuss the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff is joined for the briefing by Aimee O’Reilly with O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Steven Gordon with Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease.

You can watch the press briefing in the player below:

Ohio Department of Health briefing | Dec. 16, 2021 WATCH: Officials with the Ohio Department of Health are holding a press conference to discuss the coronavirus pandemic in the state. Posted by 10TV - WBNS on Thursday, December 16, 2021

Thursday’s press conference comes days after health officials have reported the first known cases of the omicron coronavirus variant in Ohio.

The two cases were detected last week among two adult men in central Ohio.

In both cases, the men received an initial COVID-19 vaccine dose more than six months ago, but neither of the men had received a booster shot.

Health officials say both men are experiencing mild symptoms and have not been hospitalized. Neither of the men has a history of international travel.

Many questions have been circulating about the new variant, which was first detected by scientists in South Africa the week of Thanksgiving.

Pfizer said Wednesday that a booster of its COVID-19 vaccine may offer important protection against the new omicron variant even though the initial two doses appear significantly less effective.