COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Riverside Methodist Hospital

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Columbus for frontline health care workers.
OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital received a delivery of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and will start administering the vaccine on Wednesday.
Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious diseases specialist with OhioHealth, said people inside the hospital were emotional, some cried, when the vaccine was delivered.
He said the emotion is from them seeing so much during the pandemic.
Riverside Methodist Hospital is one of eight hospitals in Ohio receiving vaccine shipments Tuesday.
The others being:
- Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital, Lucas County
- Cleveland Clinic, Cuyahoga County
- Metro Health Medical Center, Cuyahoga County
- Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center, Clark County
- Aultman Hospital, Stark County
- OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens County
- Genesis Hospital, Muskingum County
OhioHealth received 1,950 doses in total in Columbus and Athens.
Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said doctors told him the vaccine at Riverside needs to be mixed into the serum before it is administered.
The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati both received deliveries Monday.
Both of those hospitals started vaccinating its health care workers that same day.
The state is on track to receive another 650,000 doses in January and continue to receive the same amount for the coming months.