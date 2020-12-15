COVID-19 vaccine delivered to Riverside Methodist Hospital

OhioHealth received 1,950 doses in total in Columbus and Athens.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A second shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Columbus for frontline health care workers.

OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital received a delivery of the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday and will start administering the vaccine on Wednesday.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious diseases specialist with OhioHealth, said people inside the hospital were emotional, some cried, when the vaccine was delivered.

He said the emotion is from them seeing so much during the pandemic.

Riverside Methodist Hospital is one of eight hospitals in Ohio receiving vaccine shipments Tuesday.

The others being:

Mercy Health St. Vincent Hospital, Lucas County

Cleveland Clinic, Cuyahoga County

Metro Health Medical Center, Cuyahoga County

Mercy Health Springfield Regional Medical Center, Clark County

Aultman Hospital, Stark County

OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital, Athens County

Genesis Hospital, Muskingum County

OhioHealth received 1,950 doses in total in Columbus and Athens.

Lt. Gov. Jon Husted said doctors told him the vaccine at Riverside needs to be mixed into the serum before it is administered.

The Ohio State Wexner Medical Center and the University of Cincinnati both received deliveries Monday.

Both of those hospitals started vaccinating its health care workers that same day.