COVID-19 outbreak reported at Fayette County Jail

The health department said it is working with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office to reduce the transmission of the virus.

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio - Fayette County Public Health said Friday there is an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Fayette County Jail.

FCPH did not disclose how many cases are at the jail.

The health department said it is working with the Fayette County Sheriff's Office to reduce the transmission of the virus.

FCPH is in the process of testing jail inmates and staff.

Efforts to reduce the spread also include isolating and quarantining.

According to state data, there have been 516 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 68 confirmed hospitalizations and 13 deaths in all of Fayette County as of Nov. 6.