Gov. DeWine to hold 3 p.m. press conference on rising COVID cases, keeping kids in school

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine will hold a press conference with state health leaders and members of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association on Tuesday to discuss efforts to keep children in school amid a continued rise in COVID-19 cases.

DeWine will be joined for the briefing by Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, as well as Ohio Children’s Hospital Association President and CEO Nick Lashutka. Also in attendance will be health leaders from Dayton, Cincinnati, ProMedica and Nationwide Children’s hospitals.

The briefing comes as health officials report a rise in hospitalizations among children across the state. In the past week, there are nine children in the ICU with COVID-19 at Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

According to the Ohio Hospital Association, hospitals like Southern Ohio Medical Center are currently at capacity and not able to guarantee space for those suffering emergencies.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff and other state health leaders have urged eligible Ohioans to get vaccinated with children returning to in-person learning.

The briefing will begin at 3 p.m. You can watch it on 10tv.com and the 10TV News app.