COVID-19 hospital stays on downward trend in central, southeastern Ohio hospitals

Officials with OSU Wexner Medical Center made the announcement Wednesday that Zone 2 hospital stays for COVID-19 dropped below 800 for the fourth day in a row.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Officials with OSU Wexner Medical Center shared positive news in the fight against COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Dr. Jim Allen reported hospital stays for COVID-19 in Zone 2, made up of hospitals spread throughout central and southeastern Ohio, are in a downward trend.

On Wednesday, for the fourth day in a row, hospital COVID-19 hospital stays in Zone 2 were below 800. Back in December, that figure was above 1,200.

Dr. Allen also pointed out that the number of COVID-positive hospitalized inmates is at its lowest level during the pandemic.

The medical experts on the online Wednesday news conference then touted OSU’s work fighting the pandemic, from both research and clinical studies to The Center to STOP-COVID, funded with a $10 million National Institutes of Health grant.

“It’s about having a brilliant team of faculty physicians and researchers who can translate their findings into innovate patient care,” said Dr. Carol Bradford, dean of the OSU College of Medicine.

Meanwhile, OSU is in the midst of the vaccination rollout at the Jerome Schottenstein Center.

On Tuesday, around 700 adults ages 80 and older received their vaccines. Nearly 5,000 more in that age group are set to receive theirs by the end of the week.

“Certainly the state is doing its best to dispense vaccine,” Dr. Bradford said. “We do get shipments of vaccine, and we are doing our part to get those vaccines, shots in the arms of patients, which is really the beginning of creating immunity everybody needs to overcome the pandemic.”

And a new administration could bring new urgency to the vaccination rollout. President Joe Biden has said he hopes to have 100 million more Americans vaccinated within the first 100 days of his presidency.