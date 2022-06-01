Couple with COVID-19 dies within seconds of each other while holding hands

Melissa Noke said her parents were a close-knit couple who spent nearly half a century together.

SALEM, N.H. — William and Carol Stewart died within seconds of each other of COVID-19, holding hands as they took their last breaths.

"They've known each other since they were 4, been together 45 years, married 44 years," she said.

Noke said their entire family of eight tested positive for COVID-19 in December.

Carol was on life support for two weeks and William for eight days. Toward the end, he suffered from lung, kidney and liver failure.

The family was unable to visit the couple at Parkland Medical Center until their “Hero Walk” on Dec. 30. William and Carol were wheeled past family and put together in a room.

"Placed both beds side-by-side, placing my mother's hand into my father's hand and as soon as they touched hands my father took his last breath and then my mother 10 seconds later,” Noke said.

Noke said family members were relieved that they didn’t suffer any longer.

"They were the true definition of soulmates because it's like having love birds, you can't just buy one, you've got to buy both,” she said.

Noke said her parents were unvaccinated. She said her message is to get the vaccine before it’s too late.