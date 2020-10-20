Coronavirus hospitalizations hit record high in Ohio

The Ohio Department of Health said Tuesday that 1,221 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 related symptoms, with 161 on ventilators.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The number of people hospitalized in the state because of the coronavirus has hit a new high, the Ohio Department of Health reported.

The agency reported a new daily record high of 208 COVID-19 hospitalizations along with 1,862 confirmed cases on Tuesday.

The agency said Tuesday that 1,221 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 related symptoms, with 161 on ventilators. That’s the highest hospitalization figure since July.

Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday he was caught off-guard by the recent spike in cases and pleaded again for Ohioans to wear masks and keep themselves socially distanced.

The Health Department reported 1,837 confirmed and probable cases on Monday, well-above the 21-day case average of 1,515.