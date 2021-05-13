Columbus venues plan for events after health orders lift June 2

“We’re excited about the announcement...However, cautiously optimistic.”

Just over a day after Governor DeWine made the announcement to drop most health orders on June 2, a lot of venues are still figuring out their plans.

As more people get vaccinated, a lot of people are excited to get back to concerts, movies and sporting events, but what might that look like now?

“I think there’s a safe and effective way to increase capacity within these establishments and still keep not only the people working there but the patrons safe,” said Dr. Mysheika Roberts from Columbus Public Health. “So I look to our businesses to figure out what that is.”

Nationwide Arena already had plans to open at full capacity for Fall 2021 events, with tickets to some shows already on sale.

Join us for The Fun Tour!

Get your presale tickets for @JimGaffigan at Nationwide Arena on November 14.



Use code COMEDY

Presale is available May 13 from 10AM until 10PM or until supplies last.

— Nationwide Arena (@NationwideArena) May 13, 2021

“We’re excited about the announcement and we’re a little surprised as well. However, cautiously optimistic,” said Nationwide Arena General Manager Mike Gatto.

He noted the venue has kept their sporting events safe at 25% capacity so far and the plan will still be to follow whatever the state’s lead is while keeping employee and patron safety in mind.

“We’re hoping that if health orders permit, we’ll have 18,000 fans in Nationwide Arena,” Gatto said.

Just down the road, the Ohio Theatre is gearing up for its summer season.

“To think about having full theatres again and people coming to view all the wonderful events we’ve had in the past, it’s really exciting for us and we’re looking forward to having audiences back,” said CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington

Tickets are on sale NOW for Disney Princess - The Concert! Be our guest as an all-star quartet of Broadway and animated film icons celebrate all the Disney Princesses in an unforgettable evening of story, animation, and song. — CAPA (@CAPAColumbus) May 7, 2021

He said the Ohio Theatre will keep requiring masks for now and will gradually get back to full capacity in the fall while taking some time to go from 25 to 50% capacity for a while.

“It’s not only about the state regulations, which we’ve been following, but it’s also about making sure we’re in tune with patrons and their comfort level,” Whittington said.

CAPA and Nationwide said they’ll listen to their patrons and doctors hope everyone listens to the science.