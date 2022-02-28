Columbus restaurant owner says lifting mask mandate would be relief for staff who enforce it

Restaurant owner Kathleen Day says her customers have been loyal throughout the pandemic but the mask mandate has been a polarizing issue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — For some Columbus restaurant owners, the news of Columbus Public Health recommending timing to lift the mask mandate is welcomed news.

Many are hoping it's enough to attract more diners back.

No matter where you go around town, we all see the same thing when we enter a restaurant: likely it's that little blue sign on the door that says masks required.

Restaurant owners in Columbus and Worthington have had to abide by the local mask mandate, requiring those who enter to wear a mask until they are seated and eating.

Kathleen Day is the owner of Katalina’s -- with two locations at Harrison West and Clintonville.

She said her customers have been loyal throughout the pandemic -- but mask enforcement has been tough on her staff.

“It's such a happy atmosphere and my employees say it feels like family. And I've just been so fortunate. And this polarizing issue is kind of gotten in the way of that,” she said. "I'm glad that the servers will not have to police the masks anymore. I think that takes a lot of, you know, of their nervousness away. And they will have fun at work again.”