Columbus Public Health recommends hybrid format for schools returning to in-person learning

Columbus Public Health has revised its recommendations for schools that chose to have in-person learning for their returns to classes.
Officials say the revisions were done due to four consecutive weeks of a downward trend in cases and Franklin County moving to Level 2 in the state's health advisory system.
Columbus Public Health recommends the following steps for any school that is using in-person learning:
- Conduct school in a hybrid format, allowing for social distancing.
- Make masks mandatory for all students and staff who do not have an exemption. Children 6 and under also are exempt.
- Have a 24 hour staffed number for parents or staff to report a positive case so you can take immediate action and contact Columbus Public Health.
- Develop seating charts for classrooms.
- Develop seating charts for buses.
- Maintain social distancing of 6 feet at all times.
“We understand that countless hours have gone into preparing for the start of the school year and, despite reaching this original milestone to even consider in-person learning, districts must determine what is best for their students, teachers and staff. We are encouraged by the numbers, but we all must continue to wear masks, social distance and wash our hands to continue to move the numbers in the right direction,” says Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.