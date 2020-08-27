Columbus Public Health recommends hybrid format for schools returning to in-person learning

Officials say the revisions were done due to four consecutive weeks of a downward trend in cases and Franklin County moving to Level 2 in the state's health advisory system.

“We understand that countless hours have gone into preparing for the start of the school year and, despite reaching this original milestone to even consider in-person learning, districts must determine what is best for their students, teachers and staff. We are encouraged by the numbers, but we all must continue to wear masks, social distance and wash our hands to continue to move the numbers in the right direction,” says Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts.