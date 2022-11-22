Franklin County health departments offer free COVID home tests ahead of Thanksgiving

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Public Health and Franklin County Public Health are distributing free COVID-19 home test kits on Tuesday before families gather for Thanksgiving.
From 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., people can pick up a test from Columbus Public Health while supplies last at 240 Parsons Avenue. There is a limit of two tests per person or eight tests per vehicle.
Franklin County Public Health will distribute test kits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. You can go through the drive-thru at 275 East Gay Street or walk up at 280 East Broad Street.
Columbus Public Health encourages residents to test before gathering with friends and family for Thanksgiving. Testing adds an extra layer of protection against COVID-19.
If you are feeling sick and develop any symptoms of COVID-19, Columbus Public Health advises that you stay home and away from others.
“COVID-19 has not gone away. We must continue to use every tool we have before we gather for the holidays,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “In addition to getting vaccinated and boosted, testing before you gather with a group adds another layer that protects you, vulnerable family and friends, and children too young to get vaccinated.”
Columbus Public Health is offering walk-in appointments to receive your COVID-19 vaccine and boosters and flu shots. You can learn more by clicking here.