Columbus Public Health to host walk-in vaccine clinic Saturday

The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to noon at 240 Parsons Avenue.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus Public Health will hold a walk-in clinic on Saturday for those in need of a COVID-19 or flu vaccine.

Franklin County residents who are receiving their first dose of the vaccine will have the chance to take home a $100 Vax Cash card while supplies last, according to a release from Columbus Public Health.

First, second, pediatric and booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available, as well as flu shots.

“Vaccines are one of the best tools we have to prevent serious illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts. “We encourage everyone who is eligible to protect themselves by getting vaccinated and boosted when it’s time.”

During a pandemic briefing Thursday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff announced a more than 90% decline in statewide COVID-19 cases since health officials first reported a peak in January.

Even so, Vanderhoff stressed the number one thing Ohioans can do to keep numbers trending in the right direction is get the vaccine.