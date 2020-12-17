Columbus nursing home is first in Ohio to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Ten facilities across the state are receiving the vaccine on Friday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Columbus nursing home was the first in Ohio to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

On Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine spoke at a briefing outside Crown Pointe Care Center in Columbus as the vaccine was administered to residents.

Ten nursing homes across the state are among the first in the nation to receive the vaccine as part of a federal program to vaccinate nursing home residents and staff.

DeWine said more nursing homes in Ohio will receive the vaccine.

They will receive the vaccines through Walgreen's, CVS, PharmScript and Absolute Pharmacy.

DeWine said Friday he will also visit Cleveland and Sandusky.

The Ohio Department of Health provided the following list of facilities that will receive the vaccine on Friday:

More doses will arrive on Monday, according to Pete Van Runkle with the Ohio Health Care Association, which represents long-term care facilities in the state.

Health care workers at several hospitals in the state, including the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospitals, received their first doses of the vaccine this week.

The state’s plan isn’t fully finalized on who specifically is next in line.

Gov. DeWine's Friday briefing can be watched below: