When will Columbus drop its mask mandate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the omicron surge in coronavirus cases slows across the country, states such as New York and Illinois have begun to ease mask mandates for indoor settings. Others have lifted the mandates at schools.

State leaders have cited declining COVID-19 infection rates and rising vaccination rates as the reason behind these decisions.

In Ohio, state health officials reported a steady decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the course of one month on Thursday. Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff has called this decrease “good news,” referencing a potential light at the end of Ohio’s pandemic tunnel.

With that good news comes a question that is most likely on many minds: Is Columbus close to dropping its mask mandate?

In short, while numbers are trending in the right direction, officials say we aren't there yet.

City council passed an ordinance last year, requiring both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to wear masks in indoor public spaces. Other cities like Bexley and Whitehall enacted similar mandates to help slow the spread.

At the time, the mandates were in response to the delta variant as Franklin County averaged 493 COVID-19 cases per day.

Statewide COVID-related hospitalizations reached a pandemic high in January of 2022. During a briefing Thursday, Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said those hospitalizations have since declined by more than 50%.

Vanderhoff said, while the numbers are declining, the state is not out of the woods yet.

"While there's no doubt we are quickly moving in the right direction, it's simply too early for us to declare victory given the reality that thousands of Ohioans are still being diagnosed with COVID-19 each and every day," said Vanderhoff.

A spokesperson for the city of Columbus told 10TV Franklin County is still in the CDC’s red category for high community transmission.

In order for the county to move to the yellow level, the positivity rate needs to be between 5% and 7.99% and the case rate has to be 10-49 per 100,000.

Currently, Franklin County’s positivity rate is 14.1% and the case rate is 295 per 100,00.