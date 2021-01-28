Columbus Metropolitan Library sees nearly 50% drop in physical checkouts amidst pandemic

The library says they’re seeing a significant drop in physical checkouts, but a slight increase in digital checkouts.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — You might be reading more at home because of the pandemic, but the Columbus Metropolitan Library says their checkout numbers are down by about 50%.

Before the pandemic, the library says about 90,000 items were being checked out every week. Now only 50,000 items are being checked out.

But this is just physical items. As for digital items, the library says it’s seeing a slight increase.

“Pre-pandemic, our customers were checking out about 45,000 e-books and audiobooks each week. Now they’re just shy of 50,000,” said spokesperson Ben Zenitsky.

If you are looking to check out materials, Zenitsky said most locations are open for curbside and walk-up pickups.

The library has outlined how to use its curbside pickup and walk-up services on its website.