Columbus libraries to remain closed on Sundays due to staffing issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio — All Columbus Metropolitan Library locations will remain closed on Sundays until further notice due to staffing challenges.

In November, Columbus Metropolitan Library announced all 23 locations would close Sundays through early January.

The Columbus Metropolitan Library typically employs 870 staff members in full and part-time positions across all of its library locations.

In early November, that number was 711. According to Columbus Metropolitan Library, that number has grown to 739 in two months.

Additionally, Columbus Metropolitan Library is continuing to ask customers not to enter its buildings if they are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or if they recently came in contact with someone who is experiencing symptoms.

Masks are still required in all Columbus Metropolitan Library locations by order of the City of Columbus and Library Board of Trustees. Children under the age of 2 are not required to wear a mask.

Columbus Metropolitan Library said staff may limit the number of people who can attend some of its programs to ensure social distancing due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases.

Columbus Metropolitan Library is continuing to distribute free COVID-19 testing kits from the Ohio Department of Health at all 23 locations.

Customers are encouraged to call 614-645-2275 to check availability before visiting, as locations frequently run out of stock, and to please call the Curbside Pickup number posted in the parking lot when they arrive.