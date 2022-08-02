Columbus doctor, parent weighs in on mask debate

California, Connecticut, Delaware and New Jersey have announced plans to end mask mandates in schools in their states.

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — As COVID-19 cases decline, the debate over masks in schools is heating up once again. More and more states are lifting mask mandates. That includes California, Connecticut, and Delaware. New Jersey and Oregon will end their state mandates next month.

In Ohio, it's up to school districts to issue and enforce mask mandates.

Dr. Joseph Gastaldo, an infectious disease doctor with OhioHealth, said, "cases are coming down, and hospitalizations are coming down, but we still have a lot of COVID going on."

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, approximately 25% of COVID cases in the United States in January were in children, but new cases are decreasing.

"In the context of cases coming down and in the context of all children having access to vaccines, I do think we're on the trajectory to safely having children get back together in schools without wearing masks, but we're not there yet, at least not in Central Ohio," Dr. Gastaldo said.

A Licking Heights parent said the debate over mask-wearing is frustrating.

"We need to let the kids be themselves and enjoy their time in school rather than tell them to hide themselves from each other in school," said Matthew Hollingsworth.

At Licking Heights schools, masks are required, but up until January 10, they were optional. Doctor Gastaldo said masks won't be permanent, but our actions today will set the table for a maskless future.