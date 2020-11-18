Columbus and Franklin County leaders to announce COVID-19 safety measures

A press conference is scheduled for Wednesday at 11 a.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Leaders with the city of Columbus and Franklin County plan to hold a press conference Wednesday morning to announce measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew that starts Thursday and lasts for 21 days.

DeWine said the curfew comes with exceptions but deferred to the health order concerning the curfew, which will be signed later this week.

The governor did say pharmacies, groceries and restaurants offering takeout or delivery service are exempt from the curfew.

Among those who will attend Wednesday's press conference are Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther, Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts, Franklin County Commissioner President John O' Grady and Franklin County Health Commissioner Joe Mazzola.