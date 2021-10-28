Columbus City Schools updates COVID-19 quarantine guidance for students, staff

The school district adopted the new guidelines to match the recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and Columbus Public Health announced Monday.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus City Schools is updating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines for students and staff members who have come into contact with someone who has the infectious virus in a school setting.

Ohio’s largest school district announced Thursday it is integrating the “Mask to Stay” and “Test to Play” policies.

The school district adopted the new quarantine guidelines to match the recommendations from the Ohio Department of Health and Columbus Public Health announced Monday.

For “Mask to Stay,” where those who are directly exposed, regardless of vaccination or previous masking status, can stay in the classroom if they do the following procedures:

Wear a mask for 14 after their last date of exposure.

Self-monitor or have a parent monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

Isolate and get tested if they start to experience symptoms

The school district will continue to require students and staff to wear mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

For the “Test to Play” guidelines, asymptomatic contacts may continue to participate in extracurricular activities if they do the following:

Wear a mask when able in locker rooms, sitting/standing on the sidelines, transportation and anytime the mask will not interfere with breathing or create a safety hazard.

Test when first notified of COVID-19 exposure

Test again on days 5-7. If they are negative at this time, they will test out of quarantine.

According to the district, contacts exposed outside of the school setting or school-related activities should continue to quarantine if unvaccinated.

The guidelines go into effect immediately.

