Columbus businesses adjust to updated mask guidelines

As major retailers decide whether masks will be required in stores, Columbus businesses are adjusting to Ohio’s current and future health rules.

Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that June 2 will be the day Ohio lifts current health mandates, which include wearing masks.

Vaccinated adults can shed the face coverings in outdoor and in most indoor settings, there are a few exceptions.

But business owners are now facing a new challenge: How to enforce wearing a mask, until June 2 or how to tell if an adult is fully vaccinated.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its recommendations saying, "Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance."

Trader Joes, Walmart, Costco, and Target dropped mask requirements following the CDC’s announcement. Masks are still required in Kroger, Walgreens, and CVS.

Andrew Pees owns Hobbyland in Clintonville. He said 99.9% of his customers have had no issues wearing masks in his store.

“We’ve had a few people that try to bust our chops over it and we just say we can’t,” said Pees. “They would refuse and we would ask them to leave, which is unfortunate, but my business license was at stake with the governor’s orders so we have to support that.”

He is holding a meeting with his staff to determine the safest way forward for his customers and his employees.

Pees says there are still a lot of questions that need answers for them to make a decision.

“Is it people that have been vaccinated that can drop the mask? Is it us as shop owners if we’ve been vaccinated or not? How does it apply to retail, how does it apply to the restaurant sector, are we involved in the restaurant rules? Are we different? Those types of things remain unclear to us.”

Concerned parents may wonder what this means for their unvaccinated children in stores that may have adults without masks.

Doctor Anup Kanodia of OhioHealth and KanodiaMD says children under the age of 12 should follow the American Academy of Pediatrics’ guidelines.

“The guidelines are still children should wear masks for a few reasons. To help themselves from not getting covid and number two, not transmitting it to other adults who are not vaccinated,” said Kanodia. “Even though adults are not required to wear masks, it is probably good for an adult to wear a mask because it’s more likely for the kids to wear it.”

Kanodia was asked if children should avoid stores altogether.