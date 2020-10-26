Mayor Ginther, Columbus health officials remind people to follow guidelines during pandemic

As of Oct. 26, Franklin County is at a 'Level 3' or 'Red' on the state's advisory system. That means the county is displaying a "very high" exposure and spread.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Columbus and several local health officials talked about COVID-19 in central Ohio on Monday.

Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther reminded people to follow the health and safety guidelines during the pandemic.

"We can do this together," Ginther said.

There have been 24,837 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 489 deaths in Columbus and Worthington as of Oct. 25.

According to Columbus Public Health, 317 of the deaths have happened in long term care facilities.

