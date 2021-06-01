27 staff members, 6 patients at Ohio State East Hospital test positive in COVID-19 case cluster

The hospital said it appears the cases have been confined to a general patient care unit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Twenty-seven staff members and six patients at Ohio State East Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 in a cluster of cases, according to the hospital.

The staff members worked on a general patient care unit between Dec. 20, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021.

"An initial review by the medical center has found that a staff member came to work with COVID-19 symptoms at the beginning of the cluster. Six patients who were on the unit at the time have also tested positive after testing negative on admission to the hospital," a spokesperson for the hospital said in a written statement.

The hospital said it appears the cases have been confined to the patient care unit and asymptomatic testing is being offered to the staff on that unit.

"We are reviewing all infection control measures with our staff and, as always, strongly encourage vigilance in wearing masks, hand hygiene, physical distancing, monitoring for any symptoms of COVID-19 and not reporting to work when they have symptoms, no matter how mild they may seem.” said chief clinical officer at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center Dr. Andrew Thomas.