Cleveland Browns reopen facilities, resume activities after new COVID-19 tests yield negative results

Those that tested positive within the Browns organization were re-tested Sunday and the results came back negative.

The Cleveland Browns organization is reopening its facilities Sunday after operations were halted due to COVID-19 testing irregularities.

The National Football League revealed Sunday that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners for multiple teams.

Officials with the NFL received "several positive tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey," during Saturday's daily COVID-19 testing.

The league asked the New Jersey lab BioReference to investigate the results “while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests.” The NFL did not identify the teams or say how many tests altogether were positive.

The Jets canceled a walk-through on Saturday night but had a full practice Sunday morning after the previously positive tests came back negative. The Bears moved their practice scheduled for Sunday morning to the afternoon.

The Pittsburgh Steelers said they had six false positives and those players will be back at practice Monday. The Philadelphia Eagles held out four players from working out Sunday. The Cleveland Browns called off their workout altogether.

The decision by the Browns was reversed Sunday afternoon after the players, coaches and staff who tested positive within the Browns organization were re-tested and the results came back negative.

“We’ve concluded our re-testing of each initial presumptive positive result from yesterday among players, coaches and staff. All have come back as negative, which is consistent with the irregularities across the league from multiple teams," a statement read.

The facility will resume activities as planned. However, per protocol, "the individuals with test results in question may not re-enter the building until they receive another negative test result tomorrow."

Since the Browns returned to camp in July, the team has seen consistent "encouraging results," according to the statement.

The NFL uses BioReference for all of its COVID-19 testing, though tests are handled by labs throughout the nation to ensure teams get results quickly — hopefully within 24 hours. Heading into this weekend, there had been four confirmed positive tests for players who were at training camps.