Circleville High School football postponed due to COVID-19 concerns

The Circleville City School District says all football activities are postponed after the Circleville High School football team had interaction with a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The district says they consulted the Pickaway County Public Health Department and the health department requested that football activities be postponed.

A statement from the athletic department says: "While at the time of this release, there are no active cases within our Circleville High School football team, the district fully supports PCPH's medical advisement and due care for the health and wellbeing for our student of our student athletes, coaches and parents."