Cincinnati schools require COVID-19 vaccinations for workers

CINCINNATI — One of Ohio's biggest school districts will require its employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Cincinnati Board of Education made the decision Monday night. Staffers who do not receive a vaccine will have to be tested weekly.

There are about 6,500 full- and part-time employees serving 36,000 students in the district, which is the third-largest in Ohio. It's the first major district to approve a vaccination mandate.