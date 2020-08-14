Student at Chillicothe High School tests positive for COVID-19

The student was immediately sent home to quarantine upon the results of the test.

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A student at Chillicothe High School tested positive for COVID-19, according to the district.

Chillicothe City Schools Superintendent Debbie Swinehart says that as soon as the school was made aware of the positive test, the student was immediately sent home to quarantine.

All students and staff who came in contact with the student were notified.

Due to student privacy and HIPAA, the district can not share any more information.

Chillicothe City Schools started classes on Monday. Parents had the option of choosing between in-person learning or virtual learning.

Swinehart's full statement is below:

“The Chillicothe City Schools have been firmly focused on assuring health and safety as we’ve reopened our schools. A high school student recently tested positive for COVID-19, and as soon as we were made aware of the positive test, the student was immediately sent home to quarantine. All students and staff who came in contact with the ill student were quickly notified.

“We’ve been working with the Ross County Health District to notify parents of students potentially exposed as well as our staff. Fortunately, due to the nature of the exposure, proper social distancing and mask-wearing, public health officials have determined that no other students or staff are required to quarantine.