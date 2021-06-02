Central Ohio nurse practitioner reflects on pandemic as most state health orders drop

Stephanie Nichols works at an internal medicine practice during the pandemic and had a surprising answer when asked about the low point for her during the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — There have been plenty of moments that stick out for Stephanie Nichols during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It was something new, and so it was scary because we didn’t know how to treat it, we didn’t know how it was spread,” she said. “The day I came in and we weren’t seeing patients in the office at all, that was so different and so unexpected that it was very scary at first.”

Nichols is a nurse practitioner with Central Ohio Primary Care. She worked with several COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, mostly through tele-visits. Most of her patients got through the virus OK. But she did lose two. Others are still dealing with symptoms months later.

“There was a lot of uncertainty, which makes you very uncomfortable, I guess, is the best way to put it, in your job, which is not something I’m used to,” she said.

She also feels the fight to combat the coronavirus was overly politicized, but she also feels state leaders mostly did their best.

“I think, in general, things have been handled as well as could be expected when you’re dealing with so many things that you don’t know what to do,” she said. “I think the things that were put in place, the restrictions or the guidance, was the best information that we had at the time. I think people are ready to get out there and do normal activities, and I totally understand that. I just hope that people are safe, and if you aren’t vaccinated, you are taking the proper precautions for yourself and your family.”

That hope that people stay safe is more important than ever now that most state health orders are dropping. Reflecting back on her experiences, she says the high point is easy to pinpoint – when the creation of the vaccine was announced.

Her low point may be surprising to some.

“I think I had a lot of caregiver guilt because I wasn’t in the hospital doing my part, and I talked to a lot of people about that,” she said. “I wasn’t the only one, like I tried to volunteer at a hospital because I felt like, there’s all of these people that are suffering, and I should be able to do more, but I did then find that I had my purpose here, which was taking care of the people that didn’t need to be in the hospital, guiding them through how to manage the symptoms and how to manage what was going on.”

Now she says it’s up to everyone to trust each other to stay safe because the pandemic is not over yet.