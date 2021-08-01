Central Ohio mother concerned as COVID cases rise in school

Sarah Posten is excited to have her little ones in school, but she hopes it stays that way so they can have a sense of normalcy amid the pandemic.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio schools are back in full swing, but COVID cases across the state are rising, including in schools and a central Ohio mother is concerned.

Sarah Posten is excited for her little ones. Posten has three young kids that are in school. Aeyden and Jackson attend Berwick Alternative School in Columbus. Her daughter Evelynn is in pre-school.

"They're only on day three. This morning for the two older boys and Evelynn our youngest was her first day today,” she said. "It's kind of like a normal thing for them. They have dinosaur masks, they have Harry Potter masks, they have unicorn masks right.”

To Posten, it’s not about how you start but how you finish. That's what crossed her mind when she heard news that wasn't settling.

Chief Medical Officer Rustin Morse with Nationwide Children's Hospital urged people who can, to get vaccinated.

"Our inpatient volumes have doubled so we have approximately 20 patients admitted in the hospital today with COVID. Seventy-five percent of those which is about 15 of those are acutely ill,” said Dr. Morse.

That’s five children that are in the hospital's ICU, and two that are on ventilators.

"Obviously, the health of my kids you know that comes first. I feel so bad for the parents of those kids that are hospitalized,” said Posten.



Many schools do have a backup plan.

The Ohio Department of Education said if schools need to use blended learning, they have to submit a declaration to the department by Tuesday.

Several schools in franklin county have already done so, including Columbus City Schools.

Posten hopes schools won't have to use this plan, because her little smiles don't belong at home.

"I’m hoping, you know, Berwick keeps it up with their cleaning and just making sure they're being as careful as possible so my kids can stay at school so my kids can have a sense of normalcy,” she said.