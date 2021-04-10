Central Ohio mom hoping COVID cases slow down for safer holidays

Tasha Booker-Fowler missed last year's holidays due to COVID-19 and this year, she is hopeful the delta surge subsides so she can safely be with her family.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — We're just 52 days away from Thanksgiving and 82 days from Christmas.

Trick or treating, cutting the first slice of turkey, or spending time near the Christmas tree are all things that Tasha Booker-Fowler missed last year.

"If I can be honest, it was pitiful. It was really sad," Booker-Fowler said.

Simply because of what they missed, and who they’ll will miss this year.

"We just lost my father-in-law September 8 of this year. To not be able to spend, you know, kind of the last Christmas or even New year’s together it...it was challenging,” she said.

But is it the right time to gather, to be all together as the delta variant surges?

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, said it's too early to tell if traveling for the holidays is a good idea.

"Let’s focus like a laser on continuing to get those cases down and we can do it by people getting vaccinated and also in the situation where boosters are appropriate, to get people boosted,” said Dr. Fauci on CBS Face the Nation.

The CDC just released its guidelines for the holiday season urging people who aren't vaccinated, not to travel. Something Booker-Fowler said will be a requirement for her family.

"We certainly haven't treated this time as it's back to normal. All of us have done what we've needed to do by being vaccinated,” said Booker-Fowler.

We still have time before Christmas, before Thanksgiving for that matter. But she wants you to take the needed steps now, because she doesn't want anyone to miss those precious moments ever again.