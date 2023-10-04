Central Ohio hospitals ease mask requirements as COVID, flu cases drop

In a joint release, OhioHealth said masking may be required for visitors based on specific patient situations, such as when a patient is in isolation.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Central Ohio's three major healthcare systems announced most patients and guests will no longer be required to wear masks inside its hospitals.

In a joint release, OhioHealth said masking may be required for visitors based on specific patient situations, such as when a patient is in isolation. Masks are recommended for visitors if they are experiencing any respiratory symptoms.

Masking policies do have some slight differences for each health system. You can read each hospital system's updated policy below:

OhioHealth cited a decrease in COVID-19 and influenza-related illnesses and increase in immunity for the reason behind the policy change.

According to the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, Franklin County's COVID-19 community spread level is low. The organization said as of April 5, the current case rate for the county is 55 per 100,000 people and there is an average of five new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 people.

The Ohio Department of Health continues to update COVID-19 numbers every Thursday, which can be seen here.

