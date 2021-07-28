Central Ohio health departments recommend students, staff wear masks when classes resume

The announcement comes after the Ohio Department of Health recommended students and staff who are unvaccinated wear masks when classes resume.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health are recommending universal masking policies for all students and staff members in the upcoming 2021-22 school year, even if they are fully vaccinated.

In a joint statement Wednesday, the health departments encourage school districts to follow the latest COVID-19 guidance from the Ohio Department of Health.

Franklin County Public Health and Columbus Public Health recommend that schools take on a layered approach to make sure students are safe and healthy, such as:

Handwashing and sanitation

Proper respiratory etiquette, like covering sneezes and coughs

Having good ventilation

Maintaining at least three feet of social distancing between students

Their statement also said, "Due to the limitations Senate Bill 22 has placed on local public health, these are not orders but are data-driven and science-based recommendations and they follow CDC and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommendations. The final decision is made by the governing body of each district."

