Central Ohio health departments provide update on COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Several counties have been able to administer hundreds of COVID-19 vaccines.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Wednesday, 10TV reached out to several local health departments to get an idea on where they stand with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

Columbus Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mysheika Roberts said she is pleased to see healthcare workers were identified as the first people to get the vaccine.

“Those people who are on the frontlines and most likely to be exposed and are caring for people with COVID-19,” Dr. Roberts said.

Where do they stand with vaccinating people?

“The service we’re providing at the Fairgrounds as a drive-thru to get vaccines is working out really nicely. it’s very efficient, people like it. They don’t have to get out of their car,” Dr. Roberts said.

Right now, Dr. Roberts said the focus is on vaccinating those in healthcare, fire/EMS workers, those in nursing homes or assisted living.

“I will tell you that it’s been a bit of a disappointment in the last seven to eight days that we’ve had the vaccine that many people who we thought would be eager to get the vaccine have been reluctant,” Dr. Roberts said.

Of the 2,000 Columbus Division of Fire paramedics and EMS workers, Dr. Roberts says about a fourth of them have been vaccinated.

She feels the holiday weeks is playing a role in this.

“Many people have taken off, they’ve reduced their hours, they’re spending time with family and friends and getting a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t high on their list on priorities. So I’m very optimistic that next week we’re going to see more and more people, now that the holidays are over, coming in to get their vaccine,” Dr. Roberts said.

We’ve received statements from local health departments regarding where they stand as well.

Franklin County:

“Our COVID-19 vaccination clinics the past two days have gone well. We have vaccinated approximately 300 individuals, mostly whom are frontline Fire/EMS as well as staff working the clinics. We are expanding into other Tier1A groups at our clinics today and tomorrow. We will be frequently updating our website in the coming weeks as we expand into other phases of the state vaccination strategy.”

Delaware County:

“Since we received our first shipment of vaccine last week, we have administered around 150 doses. At this point in time, we have clinics scheduled for six days a week in an effort to vaccinate as many people within Phase 1A as we can with a limited supply of doses. As we receive more vaccine shipments, we will move on to Phase 1B then proceed to 1C.”

Madison County:

“As of this morning (before the day started) 72 COVID-19 vaccines have been reported administered in Madison County to those in Phase 1A - specifically to healthcare workers - in the last week. Please note that this does NOT include assisted living, nursing homes, and similar locations (also in Phase 1A) that are covered under the federal pharmacy vaccine program. Madison County Public Health does not receive updates on the number vaccinated in those settings. The Ohio Department of Health may have that information as they help coordinate that program.”

In Licking County, a spokesperson told 10TV they received 300 doses last week and 200 this week. So far, they have administered 206 vaccines and have additional clinics scheduled tomorrow and all of next week.

When it comes to getting the vaccine, Gov. Mike DeWine and local health experts have mentioned vaccine hesitancy or people passing up the opportunity of getting the shot.

The Columbus Public Health is seeing about a 50% interest rate.

“I definitely think there’s vaccine hesitancy for many in our community. You know what we’ve heard from some people is 'I want the vaccine, I just don’t want to be first, you know. I want to see how it goes with other people',” Dr. Roberts said.

That’s why their department is working with community leaders, ad agencies for a campaign, influencers and healthcare systems to educate about the vaccine.

“I think the important message we all need to realize is we need to acknowledge that people’s reluctance, their vaccine hesitancy, is real and it is real. I mean it’s based on our past and past experiences of many in our community, so we need to acknowledge that and then we need to educate them on what we do know about this vaccine,” Dr. Roberts said.