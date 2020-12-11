Central Ohio bars and restaurants brace for another lockdown

Gov. Mike DeWine said he would be forced to call for another shutdown of restaurants, bars and fitness centers if the state’s COVID numbers do not improve.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were signs Anand Saha was hoping he’d never post again.

But, on Thursday, he once again taped up the papers announcing his dining room at Mozart’s was closed. It’s the second time during the COVID-19 pandemic he’s had to do that.

“It’s been crazy,” Saha said. “The uncertainty that goes along with it is the problem. We don’t what’s tomorrow. You know, there’s no direct answers, and that’s the main problem that we are having.”

Saha said, after hearing Gov. Mike DeWine’s Wednesday evening address, in which the governor warned bars and restaurants another shutdown could be looming, he decided to cut his losses.

So, he and his wife and Mozart’s co-owner Doris are shutting down events and inside dining to focus on carryout and the bakery business.

“We feel that we’ve done everything we could, and we don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, and that’s what’s unfair, I feel,” Saha said. “I feel the governor’s done a great job protecting the citizens. This is not a blue or a red matter. This is our livelihood.”

Saha said he’s already dealing with the loss of more than 40 event cancellations. Thursday morning brought another.

Angela Marinelli walked in to cancel her wedding planned for this Saturday.

“We chose Mozart’s intentionally to keep things quaint and intimate,” she said. “But it’s also important for that quaint and intimate ceremony and reception to be meaningful and to be fun. Why put all this money into a night where everyone has to sit at their table?”

The final straw for her was the governor’s announcement Wednesday that he would be issuing an order banning dancing and games in open, congregate areas.

“There was an initial shock, just thinking, we couldn’t have made it two or three more days without this announcement,” she said.

Still, Marinelli plans to marry her fiancé, Trent Sheumaker, this weekend in a backyard ceremony with just a few family and friends. The party will come later.

“I think it’s really important for all of us to remember right now to support these local businesses that have supported us through all of this,” Marinelli said. “It’s been taxing emotionally for everyone to stay inside, and I think about people who, their livelihood depends on their business, and so, people like Mozart’s and small businesses, they really rely on our support, so if anyone could support them, right now’s the time.”

It’s a sentiment Saha, no doubt, appreciates. He is worried about his financial future as he’s barely breaking even right now.

“Have we got PPP loans and PPP grants and loans, yes,” he said. “But after 25 years of business, I don’t want a loan. I’m done with loans. I’ve had loans all my life. I want to retire at some point. And I want a grant, I want somebody to help me. If you close me down, then you help me open or pay my employees or pay my insurance. I have no idea how I’m going to pay these real estate taxes coming up in January, that has increased for every person in the city. I have no idea.”

Saha is so upset with the prospect of another shutdown that he wrote a letter to the governor. And he’s not the only business owner to do so.

John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association, said Thursday that he’s heard from plenty of the ORA members who are upset.

He said the board is working on some solutions to present to the lieutenant governor, with whom he’s in been in contact throughout the pandemic.

On Thursday, the ORA issued the following statement:

“Ohio’s restaurant and foodservice operators take seriously the industry’s commitment to health and safety.

Like everyone, we are concerned about the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and are committed to controlling the rising numbers. We are also deeply concerned for the 58% of Ohio restaurants that have indicated they may close their doors permanently if they continue operating at current capacity. Another shutdown of indoor dining would significantly increase the number of restaurants that would be forced to close their doors.

Implementing rigorous health and safety measures has always been at the core of what we do as businesses. Many of our members have made significant investments over the past several months to provide additional precautions, including requiring masks (prior to mandates), installing plexiglass barriers, adding hand sanitizer stations and contactless payment options, among others. We believe that indoor dining, when done with these provisions in place, with guests seated, and through following the guidance of public health officials, can be done safely.

It is our responsibility to provide solutions to help restaurants keep their doors open. And key to that is the Ohio Restaurant Promise, which hundreds of Ohio restaurant operators have signed. The pledge makes health and safety the highest priority – both for restaurant employees and their customers. It also asks guests to help keep everyone safe by following social distancing and sanitary guidelines. We are accountable for doing the right thing.

The restaurant industry has always been heavily regulated and safety provisions have been escalated since the pandemic began. The problem is the rise in cases have continuously been linked to unregulated events and gathering, as identified by Governor Mike DeWine.

Any discussion of another restaurant closure is inconsistent with any science or contact tracing data that we have been provided, which continues to detail that the greatest risk of transmission, is occurring in unregulated private gatherings. Further restrictions would be devastating to an industry that employs 585,000 Ohioans at more than 23,000 locations, and is troubling, considering the extensive steps the industry has taken to effectively abide by orders, requirements and recommendations. Additionally, local communities would suffer consequences if restaurant locations are forced to close or lessen their hours and capacity significantly. Ohio’s cities and towns would be deeply affected economically, and local health care systems would continue to be overwhelmed because of unregulated, private gatherings.