CDC recommends masks indoors for all in Franklin County, other central Ohio counties

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending everyone in Franklin County and other central Ohio counties to wear a mask indoors regardless of vaccination status.

Franklin County moved from "moderate" to "substantial" in the CDC's level of community transmission tracker on Friday.

Licking, Fairfield, Delaware, Pickaway, Ross and Marion counties also moved into the substantial category.

Earlier this week, the CDC said vaccinated people should return to wearing masks if they live in a county with substantial or high spread.

In the color-coded map, orange reflects substantial community transmission and red indicates high transmission.

Substantial transmission means there have been between 50-100 cases per 100,000 residents over a 7-day period. High transmission means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period, according to the CDC.